Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election results: Fadnavis, Prithviraj Chavan, Bhupinder Singh Hooda in fray

Assembly Election Results 2019

Maharashtra
0/288 Seats (145 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
SHS 0 0
NCP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
Haryana
0/90 Seats (46 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
INLD 0 0
AAP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
Latest Stories

Haryana assembly election results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Counting of votes begins, BJP, Congress key contenders, JJP, INLD also in fray
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Here are the top candidates and key constituencies
Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: A look at the key constituencies
Haryana Assembly Elections 2019: Here are some of the key contests, candidates to watch out for
More Stories
Unwind

Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival: Sunil Sinha's 'Slow Burn' tells a tale of despair and redemption

Updated : October 23, 2019 08:32 PM IST

Sunil Sinha, who is also a well-known TV actor in Hindi serials of the mid-1990s, directs this movie as if he himself experienced Amanpreet’s desolation
The sound design by Iman Chakraborty does well not to draw attention to the film’s music.
Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival: Sunil Sinha's 'Slow Burn' tells a tale of despair and redemption
