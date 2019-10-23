Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival: Sunil Sinha's 'Slow Burn' tells a tale of despair and redemption

Slow Burn, which captures the urban despair of New Delhi for a Punjabi ‘Gudda’ when his life is uprooted from a small town in Punjab, was premiered in the India Story section of the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star.

The most memorable scenes of Slow Burn are the sharply contrasting scenes in which an excellent Adesh Sidhu is repeatedly humiliated at his drab workplace in Delhi as he fantasises, platonically, about his ex-fiancé Geetu (Ekta Sodhi). He is grim and reserved and she is open and sweet -- and their chemistry is a big part of the movie despite Geetu’s sporadic appearances.

Sunil Sinha, who is also a well-known TV actor in Hindi serials of the mid-1990s, directs this movie as if he himself experienced Amanpreet’s (Sidhu) desolation. Amanpreet works in a cramped shop surrounded by metal parts all the while aching for a more creative and satisfying outlet. He comes from a rich family in Punjab who don’t have much to their name anymore. Fantasising about Geetu seems to be his only relief. His alcohol binges only push him to state of impotent rage.

Sinha’s features debut

Sinha, who makes his debut in features with this movie, frames the story in an absorbing fashion. The experience of the urban outside -- cities like Mumbai and Delhi are full of them -- is not uncommon in India and if Sinha can get his indie to be distributed he might find an enthusiastic audience.

But for the Indian viewer, unlike foreign ones, the movie reinforces common myths. The city as an immoral ruin (example: the sex worker whom Amanpreet engages) and the village reimagined as an Eden-like place are existing perceptions. The movie captures the claustrophobic and dirty by lanes of Delhi while portraying Amanpreet’s Punjabi hometown as an idyll. To be fair though, Punjab’s jobs crisis is given an unflinching look in the film.

The anonymity that cities afford can come with a peculiar form of dreary lack of soul and Sinha captures this dark underbelly with a firm hand. Most of the scenes centre solely on Amanpreet -- he is not being heroic in them at all -- and we remain unsure whether he will be able to redeem himself and the movie along with him. In the end, though, as the movie climaxed as love stories often do with him pulling her into his arms, this critic felt acutely disappointed.

Poignant account

Other than the romantic scenes in flashback, the constant tension between Amanpreet and his callous boss (the two are grudging relatives) give a poignant account of how we have all at least once felt in our workplaces. The camerawork by Bhavpreet Singh and Nitin Pareek are exemplary during such sequences.

The sound design by Iman Chakraborty does well not to draw attention to the film’s music. The 89-minute-long movie was produced under the banner of Pet Project Films and Sinha and Sidhu valiantly raised money to make it. The film was screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Singapore South Asian International Film Festival and Chicago South Asian Film Festival.