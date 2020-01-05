Unwind
Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's oldest person
Updated : January 05, 2020 07:39 PM IST
Tanaka marked her birthday with a party on Sunday along with staff and friends at the nursing home, television footage from local broadcaster TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co showed.
Tanaka was last year confirmed as the oldest living person, aged 116 years 66 days old as of March 9, according to Guinness World Records.
