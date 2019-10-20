#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Jane Fonda returns to civil disobedience for climate change

Updated : October 20, 2019 02:35 PM IST

Inspired by the climate activism of a Swedish teenager, Jane Fonda says she's returning to civil disobedience nearly a half-century after she was last arrested at a protest.
Fonda, known for her opposition to the Vietnam War, was one of 17 climate protesters arrested Friday at the US Capitol on charges of unlawful demonstration by what she called "extremely nice and professional" police.
Now 81, Fonda said she plans to get arrested every Friday to advocate for urgent reduction in the use of fossil fuels. She hopes to encourage other older people to protest as well.
