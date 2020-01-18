#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Jaipur Literature Festival 2020: Ten sessions you must not miss

Updated : January 18, 2020 01:25 PM IST

The speakers include one Nobel laureate, economist Abhijit V. Banerjee, and several Pulitzer winners.
There are 202 sessions spread over five days in the six venues of the Diggi Palace.
Non-fiction and poetry have been given pride of place at the 13th edition of JLF to be held from January 23 to 27.
Jaipur Literature Festival 2020: Ten sessions you must not miss
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Reliance Jio net profit jumps 62.5% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Reliance Jio net profit jumps 62.5% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Over 1,000 drones registered in 2 days, deadline ends January 31

Over 1,000 drones registered in 2 days, deadline ends January 31

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV