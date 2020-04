With increasing media speculation over North Korean ‘Supreme Leader’ Kim Jong-un’s possible ill-health, there’s no better time to re-visit one of the more recent comedies to parody the life of an infamous dictator. The Interview, which premiered in 2014, starring James Franco and Seth Rogen and is currently on Netflix, does just that.

In a nutshell, The Interview is a fictitious, rib-tickling and parody-ridden story of TV anchor Dave Skylark (Franco) and his producer Aaron Rapaport (Rogen), both of whom land an unexpected and coveted opportunity to travel to North Korea for an interview with the enigmatic Kim Jong-un (Randall Park essays this role to perfection) for their prime time talk show. The only fly in their ointment: the CIA gets word of their little work trip, and commissions them into turning assassins and take out a hit on Kim.

Through its narrative, the film encompasses a wide cross-section of pet topics that are usually associated with any reporting of North Korea and the complete lack of information dissemination from the country. No sooner do Skylark and Rapaport set foot in Pyongyang, they begin to take note of appears to be an extremely normal city.

While Skylark quickly seems to be convinced that most of the portrayal of North Korea is a product of demonization by the West, Rapaport remains sceptical. The story then moves ahead with the duo checking in to Kim’s presidential palace, and the hilarity that ensues when they begin to plot the assassination and prep for their interview.

What makes The Interview watchable is the subject matter that the film addresses in context to widespread news reportage on North Korea and Kim Jong-un’s widely speculated life and notorious leadership. This includes the infamous propaganda that state-run North Korean news channels are known to engage in, which the film treats with comic precision.

The Interview also does a very admirable take on what Kim’s life could possibly be like. In fact, its portrayal of the dictator as a fun-loving party animal who loves Katy Perry’s music is parody at its best. One of the more eye-opening aspects of the film is the manner in which Skylark, despite initial scepticism and objectivity, ends up nearly falling prey to the propaganda and the affability of Kim’s seemingly warm personality.