#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Is India’s national clean air plan on track?

Updated : January 15, 2020 09:21 PM IST

It has been a year since the central government launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to tackle air pollution at the national level aiming for a 20-30 percent reduction in PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations by 2024, compared to 2017.
Delhi, which is infamous for resembling a gas chamber every year during winter, still reeled under emergency levels of air quality in the 2019 winter season. According to information obtained under the Right to Information by CarbonCopy, Delhi is so far not among the cities that got funds under the NCAP.
Progress has been slow and far from satisfactory, feel experts. The government meanwhile, admits the progress has been slow so far, but is confident that it will soon pick up the pace once a solid foundation is in place.
Is India’s national clean air plan on track?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,715 crore into India units

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV