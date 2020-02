In a scene from Deepa Anappara’s Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line, a resident of a children’s shelter looks up at two visitors and says, “Tourist? One dollar, please.” That’s just one of the slyly self-aware episodes in this heralded debut novel. With its unabated focus on the travails of those in an Indian slum, however, is it merely another privileged take on the lives of the deprived?

The book arrives with a garland of encomiums from, among others, Ian McEwan, Anne Enright, Chigozie Obioma, and Nikesh Shukla. Reviewers have so far hailed it as being “rich in easy joy”, “profoundly moving” and – of course – “resonant”. It is with some scepticism brought about by prior disenchantments that one starts reading.

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line is largely narrated by the nine-year-old Jai, joining the roster of children who seem to be the preferred way of telling stories about the underprivileged. Perhaps this is because their innocence hasn’t yet hardened into cynicism or passivity. Another recent novel, Mathangi Subramanium’s A People’s History of Heaven, features a group of schoolgirls in a Bengaluru slum who set out to save their dwellings from being bulldozed, a predicament that Jai would instantly relate to.

He lives with his parents, sister, and beloved TV set in a basti of an unnamed city, evidently based on New Delhi. Jai’s voice is one of the novel’s undeniable strengths. It is distinctive, memorable and filled with Indian words and phrases, including the “hi-fi” people who live in the surrounding buildings. With his boyish anxieties, grasping for maturity, and unironic sense of purpose, he sounds at times like a disadvantaged, desi Adrian Mole.

When another boy from the basti goes missing, Jai, who “knows loads about detectiving”, decides to investigate. As he puts it: “I have seen many-hundred programmes on TV and I know exactly how detectives like Byomkesh Bakshi catch the bad people who steal children and gold and wives and diamonds.”

Along with Pari and Faiz, two of his classmates, this intrepid young Sherlock attempts to interrogate others in his ken and hunt for clues before it is too late. Among the book’s pleasures is the way that Jai is upstaged by the smarter, Hermione-like Pari, something that even he has to ruefully acknowledge.

Often, it is a density of lived detail that separates a voyeuristic depiction from one that is based on a deeper understanding. Anappara’s portrayal of the lives of those in the slum is rich in this aspect. Sights, sounds, and smells apart, the book is packed with descriptions of living in insalubrious quarters, standing in line to use communal toilets, collecting water from the intermittently flowing public tap, waiting for school mid-day meals, and working in a tea-stall. This is another city brushing up against our own, as in Rajkamal Jha’s recent The City and the Sea.

Even Anappara’s throwaway mentions can be vivid. At one point, for example, Jai’s schoolbag knocks into an old man sitting on a ramshackle plastic chair with one of its legs propped up by bricks. This is just one of the ways Djinn Patrol rises above work such as Vikas Swarup’s Q&A, the novel that was turned into Slumdog Millionaire.

Much of this knowledge must have come from Anappara’s own long experience as a journalist, during which she reported on the impact of poverty and religious violence on children’s education. Her website also contains an array of resources she drew upon, including works such as Harsh Mander’s Looking Away, Robert Neuwirth’s Shadow Cities, and Katherine Boo’s Behind the Beautiful Forevers, a book to which Djinn Patrol will inevitably be seen as a fictional counterpart.

The mystery deepens

As more children disappear, the novel takes on a sombre hue, with some sections told from the points of view of those who have vanished. The mystery deepens with rumours of supernatural interventions, the actions of a self-proclaimed holy man, and the reactions of the local leader. The city’s all-pervasive smog thickens as communal politics enters the frame, with accusations and suspicions polluting the basti’s environment.

One of the criticisms of poverty porn is not that it’s inaccurate but that it’s incomplete. Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line does encompass several issues as the outcome of an inequitable social structure. These include ongoing threats of demolition, a corrupt police force, the consolations of religion, and, notably, the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

All this, however, with additional sections on ragpickers’ home-grown legends, does make the novel somewhat baggy. Later on, a latent romanticism emerges with the harried yet indomitable slumdwellers ranged against power-hungry forces.

Fortunately, the denouement doesn’t pander to notions of redemption, but dwells on Jai’s inevitable loss of innocence. His realisation that burdens have to be shouldered in order to move on brings to mind the words of another child narrator, the one from Roddy Doyle’s Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha, who says: “It was a sign of growing up, when the dark made no more difference to you than the day.” In its empathy and understanding, then, not to mention the handling of a dark subject in a light manner, Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line is a striking achievement.

