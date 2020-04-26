IRSJokes trends after tax officers suggest cess to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

An all-India body of tax officers has suggested a number of measures to the Indian government to a deal with the revenue shortfall arising from the coronavirus-forced 40-day lockdown in the country. However, its recommendations have become the butt of jokes on Twitter with #IRSJokes emerging among top India trends on the platform on Sunday.

Among the proposals of the Indian Revenue Service Association (IRSA), which come in a neatly named note called F.O.R.C.E (Fiscal Options & Response to Covid-19 epidemic), includes the introduction of a 4 percent COVID Relief Cess. IRSA estimates it would fetch the government between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 crore.

Some of IRSA’s other proposals include the re-introduction of inheritance tax, which was abolished in 1985, as well as launching a 'Give It Up' scheme, which would be a voluntary campaign for taxpayers to not opt for Section 80C exemption, on the lines of the successful LPG subsidy surrender scheme.

It also suggests a complete three-year tax holiday for corporates, firms and businesses in operating in healthcare to boost the sector.

However, instead of generating a forceful discussion on the F.O.R.C.E., Twitterati has launched a cornucopia of jokes at the IRS’s expense.

The call to comedy was made by a Twitter user, who goes by the handle @muglikar_. He wrote: “Let's start a series on #IRSJokes Use the hashtag and make it innovative,” and finished the tweet with a joke: “1. Hungry man goes and requests for food, IRS officer checks his weight and recommends dieting.”

Soon, enough users had taken @muglikar's call to jokes and #IRSJokes started an upward climb on Twitter’s India trends. At the time of writing, #IRSJokes trended at number 5 in India, with hundreds of users sharing their own joke at IRSA’s expense.

It remains to be seen if the government takes up any of the proposals made by IRSA.