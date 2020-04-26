Unwind
#IRSJokes trends after tax officers suggest cess to help fight COVID-19 pandemic
Updated : April 26, 2020 05:10 PM IST
Some of IRSA’s other proposals include the re-introduction of inheritance tax, which was abolished in 1985, as well as launching a 'Give It Up' scheme, which would be a voluntary campaign for taxpayers to not opt for Section 80C exemption.
However, instead of generating a forceful discussion on the F.O.R.C.E., Twitterati has launched a cornucopia of jokes at the IRS’s expense.
It remains to be seen if the government takes up any of the proposals made by IRSA.