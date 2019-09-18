#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Irish rock band U2 to perform in Mumbai on December 15

Updated : September 18, 2019 10:17 AM IST

The band is set to bring their acclaimed "U2: The Joshua Tree Tour" tour celebrating the band's 1987 album by the same name to Mumbai on December 15.
The band comprises frontman Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.
Irish rock band U2 to perform in Mumbai on December 15
