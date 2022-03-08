International Women’s Day: A look at female representation in Indian boardrooms

More women are taking up leadership roles but boardroom diversity is making slow progress.

As of 2021, less than a fifth of the board seats in the country is held by women. The proportion of women at higher posts such as CEO, CFO, etc is less than five percent.

Not only is the proportion of women in key posts lower than men, but they also have a shorter tenure.

However, there are some positives as well. The average age of women board members is considerably lower than their male counterparts.

Also, several modern industries such as healthcare, technology, etc have a higher percentage of women representatives.