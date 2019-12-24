Indians ordered 95 biryanis per minute, shows Swiggy report

Khichdi, biryani and gulab jamun were among the most favourite items for food lover Indians in 2019, according to a report by online food delivery platform Swiggy. The report, StatEATistics 2019, has also revealed that Indians have become more health-conscious, with orders of healthy food crossing 3.5 lakh mark in 2019.

Indians have also proved their love for Biryani. Swiggy said biryani is the most common first order by new users on Swiggy and has topped the list of the most ordered dish for the third year in a row. Indians ordered 95 biryanis per minute from Swiggy in 2019, according to the report.

Pune’s ‘Chicken Sajuk Tup Biryani’ was the most expensive Biryani sold at Rs 1,500 on Swiggy, while Mumbai’s ‘Chal Dhanno Tawa Biryani’ was sold at Rs 19, noted Swiggy.

Gulab jamun was the most ordered dessert for the second time in a row in 2019, with over 17.7 lakh orders. Falooda was the second top dessert on Swiggy with a whopping 11,94,732 orders this year. A special ice-cream filled Falooda was ordered over 6,000 times in Mumbai.

Moong dal halwa also continued to remain a favourite sweet, with 2,00,301 orders in 2019. Other popular sweet treats include the usual suspects such as 'death by chocolate', 'tender coconut ice cream', 'tiramisu ice cream' and 'kesar halwa'. Another favourite, 'choco pie and drink' was ordered 79,242 times in Chandigarh alone.

Swiggy also pointed out that healthy food orders saw a spike and crossed 3.5 lakh mark this year. Ketogenic diet, which includes meat, fish, poultry and non-starchy vegetables, witnessed a 306 percent increase in 2019 food orders.

Talking about healthy food, 2019 also saw a rise in demand for 'khichdi'. Orders for khichdi on Swiggy grew 128 percent this year.

In pizza toppings, Pineapple was the least preferred topping and were included in only 1.5 percent of pizzas ordered. "While our patrons love their chicken biryanis, they prefer vegetarian toppings on their pizzas. Cheese, onion, paneer, extra cheese, mushroom, capsicum, corn, jalapenos and olives were among the most common toppings on pizza orders," Swiggy said.

Highlighting some unusual requests, the report revealed that customers have used Swiggy Stores to get 'gaumutra' (cow urine) from an ayurvedic store in Gurgaon and rent receipts, among other things.

Swiggy's current delivery fleet of over 2.3 lakh active delivery partners has over 1,000 women delivery partners.

Sudha from Kochi was the platform's top woman delivery partner for completing over 6,838 orders having joined Swiggy only 13 months ago, said the report.