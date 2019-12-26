#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Indians eating more snacks than meals, plan to do it more in 2020, reveals survey

Updated : December 26, 2019 01:52 PM IST

Seven in ten Indians (71 percent) said that they snack more today than they did a year ago and snacking provides them with a source of identity and cultural expression.
Three in four respondents (75 percent) said that they look for the same snacks they ate as children when they visit their parent’s house, a feeling that will resonate with many Indians.
Snacking in the country peaks around noon 12:03 pm, while the peak snaking time in the United States was recorded at 3:05 pm.
Indians eating more snacks than meals, plan to do it more in 2020, reveals survey
