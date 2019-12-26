Indians eating more snacks than meals, plan to do it more in 2020, reveals survey

Indians are increasingly swapping meals for snacks and tend to indulge themselves the most during mid-day, according to a trends survey.

Seven in ten Indians (71 percent) said that they snack more today than they did a year ago and snacking provides them with a source of identity and cultural expression, according to the State of Snacking survey by the Harris Poll on behalf of Mondelez International during September 16-27, 2019. The study was conducted among 6,068 global adults ages 18 and older and spanned 12 markets.

The study further revealed that 68 percent of the Indian consumers plan to increase snacking in the next year, the global average stood at 58 percent.

Further, four in five respondents (84 percent) said that the reason they “snack is to find quiet moments of ‘me time’ in their busy day”, while 83 percent said that they look for snacks that are portion-controlled (18 percent more than the global average) to keep indulgences manageable.

Snack sentiments

Interestingly, 68 percent of the respondents in India said that they connect with their culture through the snacks they eat.

Three in four respondents (75 percent) said that they look for the same snacks they ate as children when they visit their parent’s house, a feeling that will resonate with many Indians.

The Indian consumers are also craving for organic, and nutrient-rich snacks. Around 78 percent of the respondents in the country said that they wished more food brands empowered them to snack right, 6 percent more than the global average.

Peak snacking time