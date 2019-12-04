#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Agriculture

'Indiana Jones' scientists collect seeds in wild for climate change fight

Updated : December 04, 2019 05:48 PM IST

Travelling by foot, four-wheel drive, canoe, horse and even elephant to reach remote corners of the world, more than 100 scientists secured 4,644 seed samples of 371 wild relatives - many endangered - of 28 globally important crops.
'Indiana Jones' scientists collect seeds in wild for climate change fight
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Mudra loan portfolio forms only 1% of the book, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Mudra loan portfolio forms only 1% of the book, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Income tax refund: 2.10 crore tax refunds of Rs 1.46 lakh crore processed till November 28, says CBDT

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

Blow to e-pharmacy startups as govt orders a halt to online drug sales, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV