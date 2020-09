Even before its launch, India’s John Distilleries’ ‘Mithuna’ single malt whiskey has made waves globally. The brand has been adjudged ‘third finest whiskey’ in the world by “Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2021”, making it the first Indian liquor brand to win this coveted recognition.

Describing Mithuna by Paul John as “a whisky to devour”, whisky reviewer Jim Murray in his acclaimed “Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2021” says: “If Mithuna means ‘Ultimate’ then it is the perfect name. Or maybe Mithuna means ‘Perfect’ then it is pretty close. It is that very rarest of things. And, if nothing else, announces Paul John Distillery on the world stage of truly great distilleries.”

Set to be released worldwide in November 2020, Mithuna by Paul John is the second expression of the Zodiac series of Paul John Indian Single Malt from JDPL. Mithuna by Paul John scored a 97 and has also been awarded Asian Whisky of the Year 2021, while its predecessor in the Zodiac series, Kanya by Paul John, was named Asian Whisky of the Year in the 2018 edition of “Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible” with a score of 96.

“Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2021” has named ‘Alberta Premium Cask Strength’, produced by the Canada’s Calgary-based Alberta Distillers, as the ‘World Whisky of the Year’, while New Orleans-based Sazerac’s Stagg Jr Barrel Proof Bourbon won the second spot. Notably, JDPL is a leading Indian spirits company, in which Sazerac Company, the largest family-owned distilled spirits company in the United States, is an active stakeholder.

According to Paul P John, Chairman and Managing Director, JDPL: “For our whisky to be declared the world’s 3rd finest whisky in the world is perhaps the greatest achievement a whisky maker could possibly dream of and this speaks especially of the passion and dedication of our Master Distiller, Michael D’Souza.”

“For an Indian whisky to attain such an honour has proven that India is on par and even better in terms of quality with other international whiskies. It marks a turning point in the emergence of India as a serious player in the world of single malt. We are humbled and honoured to have received this award and we will continue to dedicate our efforts to further improve our quality to the highest possible standards,” he added.

Jim Murray tastes more than 4,700 whiskies for his yearly edition, and in Murray’s ranking system, any whisky which scores in the 94-97.5 range is deemed by him as “superstar whiskies that give us all a reason to live.”

Mithuna by Paul John, of the Paul John Zodiac series, is named after the Indian counterpart of the zodiac sign Gemini.

Sophisticated aromas of liquorice with gentle beeswax lead to a luxuriant delivery of ulmo honey on crisp toast, and tender notes of vanilla.

Chewy flavours of coffee mocha, orange peel and delicate spice float on active tannins while gentle oils enjoy a gist of dark cocoa tones. The finish is gratifyingly long and complex with multi-toned sugars and delicate honeys.

Renowned for contradictive strengths, the characteristics of Gemini are epitomised by this Indian single malt as mesmerising layers of austere, dry tannins are challenged in equal measure by resplendent sugars and mocha on delicate oils. Big, beautiful, and always measured for balance.

The Paul John Single Malts were launched in the UK in 2012. Craft, skilfully chosen indigenous ingredients, and the warm environs of Goa create the magic that is Paul John whisky.