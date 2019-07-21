India set to get first dedicated LGBT hiring consultancy
Updated : July 21, 2019 10:28 AM IST
At present, even after the change in law, members of India's LGBTIQ community lag behind their western counterparts in attaining equal pay, corporate representation and other benefits.
Accordingly, the Bengaluru-based Diversity & Inclusion firm -- Pride Circle -- plans to shatter some of these stereotypes via a dedicated wing which will look at the job consultancy market for the LGBTIQ candidates.
