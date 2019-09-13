TOP NEWS »

India participates in Asian Art Week in New York; Syed Haider Raza's painting sells for $3 million

Updated : September 13, 2019 08:40 AM IST

Asia Week New York is a collaboration of  Asian art specialists, major auction houses, and museums and Asian cultural institutions in the metropolitan New York area.
An interesting confluence of art, literature and finance was the auction of art donated to benefit the cause of literature, with the funds raised going to the Library of Bengali Literature, a brand new initiative at the nonprofit Columbia University Press.
The gallery which is run by three generations of the Kapoor family showcased Images of the Exotic: Posters of India from the Golden Age of Travel, with an array of 20th century posters typically issued and distributed by commercial aviation companies to market their international destinations. 
