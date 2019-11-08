India on the verge of breaking its record of tropical cyclones in a year

2019 has been unusually active for the north Indian Ocean cyclones. Cyclone Bulbul, over the Bay of Bengal, is the seventh of this year and has intensified and is expected to hit West Bengal on November 10.

2018 broke a 33-year record of being hit by seven cyclones. This year Skymet has predicted that the cyclone season will last till mid-December. So, a new record is on the anvil.

Bulbul has gained strength and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering rain in several parts of coastal Odisha and its adjoining areas, an IMD official said.

Centered over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, about 310 km south-southeast of Paradip, the cyclone is likely to move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, skirting Odisha, HR Biswas, the director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, said on Friday.

The state government, as part of its precautionary measures, has asked administrative machinery to remain "fully prepared" to tackle any contingency.

"The storm is expected to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting up to 135 kmph while crossing the coast," the senior IMD official explained.

Relief Commissioner PK Jena asking the district collectors, mainly in the coastal and the northern region, to keep adequate arrangements in place to deal with possible waterlogging and flood-like situation.

Officials have been told to ensure total suspension of fishing operations from Friday. Farmers have also been advised to take steps to protect crops and harvested paddy.