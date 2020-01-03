India needs more ex-sportspersons to come back to the sport and teach, says Olympian swimmer Nisha Millet
Nisha Millet was the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Olympics in 200-metres freestyle and represented India at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Nisha also holds the distinction of being the first Indian swimmer to break the one-minute barrier in the 100-metres freestyle.
Her Academy is affiliated with AUST Swim, one of the most respected accreditation organizations for swimming and water safety in the world, and they send trainers to Australia regularly for teachers’ training there.
