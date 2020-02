The two-decade-old Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival is an extravaganza that brings together the best distilleries in this picturesque region in the northeast corner of the Scottish highlands, along the lush, fertile valley of the River Spey, which lies at the heart of single malt whisky distilling in Scotland.

The festival held at Dufftown — situated between Inverness and Aberdeen —hosts over 700 events, including masterclasses and tastings. It includes another crucial element — Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards, the winners of which are picked over two rounds of judging. In the first round, a panel of nine judges, including writers on whisky, industry representatives and specialist retailers, shortlist eight of the finest tipples from over 50 nominations produced in the region that boasts more than half of Scotland’s malt whisky distilleries.

Most often, the judges do not even taste the malts; instead, the nose and colour determine the eight shortlisted drams in four categories, which are then taken across the globe for the next six months to be judged by consumers and connoisseurs via blind tasting. The winners will be unveiled at the opening of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival at the end of April 2020.

The Spirit of Speyside Awards is the only whisky awards in the world that firmly places the power to determine the winning drams in the hands of consumers. Most of the roving and tasting sessions take place across countries such as Norway, Sweden, Germany, Holland and Italy, besides Glasgow, Belfast and London. In 2020, India joins this sacrosanct club of whisky lovers who will pick their favourites from the eight nominated drams for the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Awards 2020. India is also the first Asian country to host and celebrate the Spirit of Speyside Festival, an acknowledgement perhaps of the country’s large whisky market.

Tastings and masterclasses

Or maybe it was the persuasive powers of the founders of The Dram Club, the people who are bringing the nominated drams and putting them to vote among Indian consumers, at The Park Mumbai Juhu, on February 15, 2020. The genesis of the idea, says Vinayak Singh, co-founder of The Dram Club, “was the setting up of the club itself. We were looking at building up our knowledge and experience about whiskies. One way of doing it is to go to Google. We preferred to fly down to ground zero, to meet the people who have spent 20 or 40 years making those malts.” Swati Sharma and Vinayak Singh, who set up the experimental whisky club in February last year, visited Scotland’s Speyside and Islay regions over the last one year, including a stopover at the 2019 iteration of the Spirit of Speyside Festival.

“We realised how big the festival was when we encountered an American couple for whom it was their third consecutive year at the festival. They informed us they had booked their hotel in advance since it is impossible to get quality accommodation during the festival. We went online to check and realised that the festival was so popular, people booked their stay a year ahead,” adds Singh.

Spirit of Speyside Festival offers a series of incredible experiences, besides tastings and masterclasses. You could, for instance, canoe down a wonderfully scenic river and take in a spot of whisky history. Many distilleries, such as The Macallan Distillery that is right next to the River Spey, take visitors salmon fishing, says Singh. “Last year, the world was hooked on to Game of Thrones and a distillery had a themed tasting of a limited edition whisky inspired by the series,” adds Sharma. Often, there are opportunities to visit distilleries such as The Glenrothes, which open their gates to visitors only during the festival. “In 2019, Glen Moray threw wide open the doors to its cellars— where no visitors are normally allowed on regular days — for the closing ceremony of the whisky awards,” adds Singh. The festival is also famous for its unusual pairings of whisky and beer, or whisky and food which is not a common phenomenon world-over.

India on the radar

The inclusion of India in the countries that will score for the awards was more of a happenstance. Sharma reveals they had written to the Festival Team, who then invited the duo to a Bloggers Tasting Session. “This is where I got in a conversation with James (Campbell, the chairman and director of the festival’s executive team) and he thought it might be interesting to bring the festival to India. According to the data from International Wine and Spirits Registry for India, the premium whisky industry is growing at a CAGR of 20 percent. Given that the US has levied a duty of 25 percent on imports from Scotland, due to which, according to a Diageo report, smaller distilleries will struggle, they are looking at the Indian market with a lot of interest,” she adds.

James Campbell.

The Dram Club will attempt to recreate the spirit of the festival in Mumbai through a series of masterclasses and events on the day, besides the blind tastings and an exclusive lunch, paired of course with whisky, curated by Chef Sarita Pereira of Love Fools, an experimental dinner lab. Among the masterclasses are Glenfiddich by its India brand ambassador Angad Singh Gandhi; the Paul John Masterclass with Master Distiller of Paul John Distilleries, Michael D’souza who will curate an exclusive tasting for guests with some newer expressions; a GlenGrant whisky with dessert pairing, where the GlenGrant brand manager Suchana Sharma will conduct a masterclass of Glengrant 10 and 18; and an Amrut Masterclass.

Deepali Nandwani is a journalist who keeps a close watch on the world of luxury.