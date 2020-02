Berlin gallery neugerriemschneider came to the India Art Fair for the first time last year with the works of Ai Weiwei. One of them, the 2017 work of the famous Chinese contemporary artist titled Journey, was a porcelain vase with a migrant caravan painted around it. This time, neugerriemschneider was back at the India Art Fair, held during January 30-February 2 in New Delhi, with Ai Weiwei in Qing dynasty stools and Brazilian tree roots.

"It was just curiosity," says neugerriemschneider's Burkhard Riemschneider about participating in the 2019 edition of India Art Fair. "We liked it and we are back," adds Riemschneider. The Berlin gallery was one of the most-visited gallery booths at the 12th edition of the art fair, drawing art enthusiasts to the works of Ai.

Grapes, one of the works of Ai, is an installation made of 26 stools from the Qing dynasty that ruled China between the 17th century and early 20th century. The three-legged wooden stool, one of the oldest forms of furniture from China, represents an abandoned domestic component of Chinese culture. Ai creates a wooden sculpture from these handcrafted stools giving them an aesthetic and political expression.

Grapes, another work by Ai Weiwei at the art fair this year, was an installation made of 26 stools from the Qing dynasty

Martin, another of Ai's works, is a sculpture in an iron cast from giant tree roots collected by him from the Atlantic rainforests in the Bahia state of Brazil. The artist moulded the rare roots, some of them over a thousand years old, to create compositions that reflect their Brazilian heritage. The work is believed to portray Ai's own "uprootedness" of living outside China and the plight of refugees, indigenous people, and forests. "We wanted to give the audience a good impression of what contemporary art can be without being two-dimensional on the wall," says Riemschneider about Ai's two works at the art fair.

Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei's sculpture titled, Martin, is made from rare tree roots collected from rainforests in Brazil

The India Art Fair, which had 81 exhibitors this year, also allowed artists to express themselves on the countrywide protests against the Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019. The booth of Bangalore's Galleryske had a curated show of 15 artists from across the country, interpreting the Constitution. Visual artist Rupali Patil's work shows the Constitution as a giant wall with a wire fence while it is an upturned document in the hands of artist Abir Karmakar. Maansi Jain makes the preamble a blurred image and in Ragini Bhow's hands, the Constitution resembles a solar eclipse. Faiza Hassan's work is a tribute to the protesters, showing a girl holding the Consitution.

A curated show by 15 artists interpreted the Indian Constitution using different political expressions

Kerala-born artist Surendran Nair's painting at the booth of Mumbai-based Sakshi Gallery handled climate change and gender politics. Nair's work shows a woman, sitting alone on a leaf-less tree in a desert, like a bird ready to fly away. In his painting, titled Good morning. So... What is Trump Saying Today?, K P Reji, another artist from Kerala, comments on current global and local politics using moments from the day-to-day life of ordinary people. Reji's painting at the booth of the Mumbai-based gallery, The Guild, has a man reading a newspaper at a tea shop while school children pass by.

Kerala-based artist K P Reji's painting, Good morning. So... What is Trump Saying Today?

Masterpieces by DAG (formerly known as Delhi Art Gallery) on the Masters of modern Indian art brought together works of artists like M F Husain, Krishen Khanna, Madhavi Parekh, Jamini Roy, J Swaminathan, and Raja Ravi Varma, revealing the diversity of technique and genre within the Masters. Delhi-based artist G R Iranna's sculptures at Gallery Espace represented objects with hidden stories. "These objects create a conversation with you," says Iranna, one of the artists at the Indian pavilion of Venice Biennale last year.

One of Iranna's five sculptures at the India Art Fair 2020 is a combination of paduka, a traditional footwear, and a farmer's sickle. "Each object is significant socially and politically. Each one has its own value and together they create a dialogue," says the artist, who calls the paduka, a holy slipper. "It is also about how spiritual gurus are changing the world order," adds Iranna, whose Venice Biennale work, Naavu (We Together), had 650 padukas.

Indian galleries were joined by several international galleries this year, including first-time participants Marc Straus gallery from New York, Gallery Tableau from Seoul, South Korea, Saskia Fernando Gallery from Colombo and PSM, Berlin. Among the returning international galleries were neugerriemschneider from Berlin, Aicon Art from New York and Grosvenor Gallery, London.

Members of the International Council of Museum of Modern Art, New York were among the visitors at the art fair this year. "A lot of them bought (works at the fair)," says Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, Managing Trustee and Honorary Director of Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, and member of the India Art Fair's selection committee this year. "It is a testimony that they loved the art fair," adds Mehta.

"India Art Fair is becoming more professional and more focussed," says Thomas Girst, head of cultural engagement at auto giant BMW Group, whose India arm is a partner of India Art Fair. "We brought the BMW Art Car by Andy Warhol to the art fair this year," says Girst. "Warhol painted the car in 28 minutes," he adds. The race car came second in the Le Mans 24-hour race in France in 1979 before it became a BMW art car. Last year, the art fair had the BMW art car painted by British-born artist David Hockney.

The BMW art car painted by Andy Warhol was a huge draw at the art fair this year