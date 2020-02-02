Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Sports

10 Super Bowl ads worth watching

Updated : February 02, 2020 06:00 PM IST

This year’s Super Bowl won't be a politics-free zone, as both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will air campaign ads during the game.
Advertisers will offer an escape from impeachment and the upcoming presidential election by stuffing multiple celebrities in their ads, appropriating iconic songs, going for inoffensive humour, and trying to tug at people’s heartstrings.
Google’s 90-second ad is one of the few ads this year that doesn’t use humor or celebrities.
10 Super Bowl ads worth watching

You May Also Like

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points on Saturday

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points on Saturday

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 1

These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement