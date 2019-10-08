In Pictures: India celebrates Navratri and Durga Puja

Artists dressed as Hindu deities Rama and Laxman sit in a tableau during a Dussehra festival procession early morning in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Hindu devotees offer prayers before immersion of Durga idols on the last day of Durga Puja festivities in Gauhati on Tuesday. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A Hindu devotee offers puffed rice before immersion of Durga idols on the last day of Durga Puja festivities in Gauhati on Tuesday. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A Hindu woman applies vermillion on another on the last day of Durga Puja festivities in Gauhati on Tuesday. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Hindu devotees offer prayers before immersion of Durga idol on the last day of Durga Puja festivities in Gauhati on Tuesday. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Hindu devotees offer prayers before immersion of Durga idol on the last day of Durga Puja festivities in Gauhati on Tuesday. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A Hindu woman touches an idol of Hindu goddess Durga as she performs rituals on the last day of Durga Puja festivities in Gauhati on Tuesday. The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

An Indian police officer worships his weapon at police headquarters on Vijayadashmi or Dussehra festival in Ahmadabad on Tuesday. The festival culminates with the burning of effigies of Ravana, signifying the victory of good over evil. Weapons are also worshipped on this day. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

An Indian police officer worships weapons at police headquarters on Vijayadashmi, or Dussehra festival, in Ahmadabad on Tuesday. The festival culminates with the burning of effigies of Ravana, signifying the victory of good over evil. Weapons are also worshipped on this day. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

An Indian police officer worships weapons at police headquarters on Vijayadashmi, or Dussehra festival, in Ahmadabad on Tuesday. The festival culminates with the burning of effigies of Ravana, signifying the victory of good over evil. Weapons are also worshipped on this day. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

People worship weapons at rifle club on Vijayadashmi, or Dussehra festival, in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. The festival culminates with the burning of effigies of Ravana, signifying the victory of good over evil. Weapons are also worshipped on this day. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

People worship weapons at rifle club on Vijayadashmi, or Dussehra festival, in Ahmadabad on Tuesday. The festival culminates with the burning of effigies of Ravana, signifying the victory of good over evil. Weapons are also worshipped on this day. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

A priest performs a ritual as Indians worship weapons at rifle club on Vijayadashmi, or Dussehra festival, in Ahmadabad on Tuesday. The festival culminates with the burning of effigies of Ravana, signifying the victory of good over evil. Weapons are also worshipped on this day. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)