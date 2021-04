India

In pictures: Glimpses of Holi celebration amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated : March 28, 2021 06:34 PM IST

Holi was celebrated in parts of India and neighbouring countries, in a rather muted tone as the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the country will celebrate the festival of colours tomorrow (i.e. March 29).

CNBCTV18.com

People smear coloured powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu. Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, also heralds the arrival of spring. (Image: AP )

Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, also heralds the arrival of spring. (Image: AP )

People play with colours as they celebrate Holi. (Image: AP )

A glimpse of Holi celebration from Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A Nepalese woman gets drenched in water as she celebrates Holi festival in Kathmandu. Despite authorities urging people to celebrate the festival indoors only in view of COVID-19, thousands were celebrating outdoors. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Actors pose as they shoot a special Holi sequence for a television show. (Image: IANS)

Published : March 28, 2021 06:34 PM IST