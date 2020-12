President-elect Joe Biden departs after holding a news conference to introduce his nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 US presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2CXJ958A1P)

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, US. (REUTERS)

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a mask as he takes a knee during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS/Blair Gable TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC283H9UC7ZE)

People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)

Rajesh Babu, a police officer, wearing a helmet depicting coronavirus, requests a commuter to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai, India. (REUTERS//P. Ravikumar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC2VSF97AQW7)

Brazilian 99-year-old former WWII combatant Ermando Armelino Piveta gestures as he leaves the Armed Forces Hospital, after being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and discharged, in Brasilia, Brazil. (REUTERS)

Timur Xaligov carries his 10-month-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives, including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan. (REUTERS/Umit Bektas - RC2BKJ9XMKRS)