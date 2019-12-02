In 'No Time To Die' teaser, Daniel Craig returns as James Bond performing death-defying stunts in beautiful locations

A brand-new teaser video has been released for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, and without revealing much, comes with the usual props of the famous fictional British spy — a raft of breath-taking locations, lots of action, fancy cars and thrilling moments.

The teaser also confirmed that a full trailer will be revealed on Wednesday, December 4.

No Time To Die, due to release on April 8, 2020, is said to be the last installment of Daniel Craig playing James Bond 007. He has played the character since 2006's Casino Royale and was last seen in Spectre, which released in 2015.

The 25th installment of the spy saga will see Bond drawn out of retirement by his friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter to launch a treacherous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, according to the official plot summary.

Craig will play the legendary spy for the fifth time. He earlier had to undergo minor ankle surgery after an injury on set in Jamaica.