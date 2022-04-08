In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, what do international sanctions mean & what's their real impact?: The Thought League Season 2

In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, what do the international sanctions mean and what's their real impact? Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas discuss with Chase D. Kaniecki, Partner, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Watch the entire episode to catch the insightful conversation.
