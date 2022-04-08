0

  • In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, what do international sanctions mean & what's their real impact?: The Thought League Season 2

In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, what do international sanctions mean & what's their real impact?: The Thought League Season 2

IST (Published)
Watch the insightful conversation between Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Chase D. Kaniecki, Partner, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and what do the international sanctions mean and their real impact?

The Thought League - Season 2 of ideas for change from the global think tank. Top leaders discuss their ideas and insights to spot the trends in the future for you to stay ahead of the curve. Find out where the world is moving in this new disruptive world, what’s the new way of life and innovations all across. #BusinessNews #BusinessNewsToday #BusinessNewsInEnglish #ShareMarketToday #TheThoughtLeague
