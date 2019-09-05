In a first, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas named People's best-dressed
Updated : September 05, 2019 09:56 AM IST
This is the first time in the celebrity magazine’s history that a couple has shared top style honours.
Chopra, who became the first Indian to headline a US television drama series as the star of “Quantico,” married the younger of the three Jonas Brothers musicians in India in December 2018.
People’s style and beauty director, Andrea Lavinthal, praised Chopra and Jonas for embracing different styles and designers but always looking good.
