An image of two mice fighting on the London Tube metro platform has won the prestigious LUMIX People's Choice award in the London Natural History Museum's annual photography competition. The picture captured by Sam Rowley of two rodents fighting over a morsel food beat over 40,000 images to win the award.

The museum stated on its website that Rowley took serious effort to get the perfect click. “Sam discovered the best way to photograph the mice inhabiting London’s Underground was to lie on the platform and wait. He only saw them fight over scraps of food dropped by passengers a few times, possibly because it is so abundant. This fight lasted a split second, before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways,” the website said.

Nearly 28,000 people voted for the picture titled "Station Squabble" as their favourite in the "best of the rest" category, said a BBC report.

The photographer on his part said he admired the tenacity of the creatures that enabled them to survive in the toughest environments.

"These tube mice are born and spend their whole lives without ever even seeing the Sun or feeling a blade of grass. On one level, it's a desperate situation - running along gloomy passages for a few months, maybe a year or two, and then dying. And because there are so many mice and so few resources, they have to fight over something as irrelevant as a crumb," he was quoted as saying in the BBC report.