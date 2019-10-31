'I made it to the Gram!' announce Ratan Tata as he joins Instagram

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has just joined the popular social networking service Instagram. The industry legend who formerly led the Tata Sons Ltd joined the group on Wednesday.

Tata, who has over 77 lakh followers on Twitter announced his entry into Instagram via a tweet in the microblogging site. “I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram (ratantata)! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!” he tweeted.

‘I made it to the 'Gram!,’ Tata’s bio said along with the chairman, Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons. The page which has currently only a single photo of Ratan Tata but has already garnered over 3.6 lakh followers. But surprisingly, Tata is yet to follow anyone on the site.

While Tata’s late entry into Instagram is big news, he is, in fact, one among many business tycoons who have found a liking to various social networking sites, particularly Facebook-owned Instagram. This includes Oyo chief executive officer Aditya Ghosh, who has over 30,000 followers and Raymond’s Gautam Singhania with over 86,000 followers.

The site allows users to get a much more personal peek into a person’s life. While Singhania’s page is filled with various pictures of scenic places highlighting his love for travel, Ghosh’s page has many pictures of him working out revealing another side of his persona.