American news website Vox has teamed up with Netflix yet again to release another edition of its highly acclaimed docu-series, Explained. Staying true to Vox’s casual and easy-to-digest style of storytelling, Whose Vote Counts, Explained is an engaging, informative narrative on the American elections.

In three 25-minute-long episodes, the docu-series throws light on topics titled: The Right to Vote, Can You Buy an Election, and Whose Vote Counts. Each episode is produced and packaged with signature Vox-style info-graphics and narrated by celebrity voices (as is the case with several installments of the Explained docu-series) like those of Leonardo Di Caprio, Selena Gomez and John Legend.

The most striking feature of Whose Vote Counts, Explained is its list of topics. For instance, did you know that Hillary Clinton spent more in election funding than Donald Trump in 2016 and still lost? Or that American governors keep redrawing district borders within their states—an exercise called Gerrymandering—so as to ensure that a maximum number of favourable voters are evenly spread out across these districts, to result in more wins? Were you aware that the world’s supposedly greatest democracy, the United States, does not list ‘the right to vote’ as one of its fundamental rights?

To an overseas audience like us, the topics Whose Vote Counts, Explained delves into by way of explainers are greatly insightful, and make learning something we look forward to once each episode ends and the next one begins.

The series features interviews with names like Arnold Schwarzenegger and maverick New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among others, who discuss some of the more contentious topics surrounding US Elections. These topics include loopholes in election funding laws, how the country has had a history of disenfranchisement thereby preventing certain sections of the electorate to exercise their right to vote, and the oft-debated topic of how the popular vote in America doesn’t necessarily translate to the voting the winning candidate to power—thanks to the American Electoral College.

If you’ve watched previous editions of Explained—and I greatly recommend that you do—you will probably notice how signature elements in the narrative and production have been retained in the election edition as well. From the foot-tapping title track, the celebrity-voiced narrative and the manner in which it complements high-quality info-graphics, to the show’s use of archival footage, trust only Netflix and Vox to make learning fun. Needless to say, all three celebrity narrators have gone above and beyond in being simply excellent in the art of storytelling.