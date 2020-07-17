How the parotta became South India's favourite flatbread

It's been at the forefront of a fierce debate over GST slabs, and has restaurants like this one in Madurai shape-shifting it on demand. It has Southerners gently reminding Hindi-speakers to pronounce it right: parohtah and not parahtha (which, by the way, is nothing like the Parotta). It even sees Tamilians take phonetic liberties and pronounce it: barotah, even as our Malabar neighbours can't help but call it the porotah. Whatever the pronunciation may be and wherever its origins may lie (Kerala and Tamil Nadu both claim individual ownership), you can't help but admit that the humble Parotta has, over the years, come to signify culinary indulgence in the deep South.

For all its fanfare, the Parotta is simply well kneaded refined flour with a dollop of ghee or oil, coiled and rolled into flaky flatbread. Yet, this South Indian staple is known for its versatility, even as chefs have evolved and adapted it to changing tastes, varying with the region.

Perhaps the best-known variant of the Parotta is Kerala's Malabar Parotta — usually made of flaky refined or unrefined flour with a whole lot of coconut oil. Served with Syrian Roast Beef (more coconut oil, here) or Calamari, it has come to signify everything right with Kerala cuisine. This one's a classic.

Across the border, ingenious Maduraikaarans (local term for inhabitants of Madurai, Tamil Nadu) couldn't help but innovate. What if we took the Parotta and shredded it into a million pieces, added a few extra spices, garnishing and served it on a steel plate, as a street food favourite? That's how the Kothu Parotta came to be. Walk into any roattu kadai (street-food shop) in Madurai, and you’ll hear the familiar tap-tap on a giant tawa, even as the Kothu Parotta begins taking — or breaking — form and shape.

In Madurai, parottas are made to break form and shape to become the Kothu Parotta.

A hundred and fifty kilometres South, in Tuticorin, port workers in the 1980s added their own twist to the parotta. Coin Parottas became its new cousin. Smaller, thicker and softer, this adaptation quickly became the South Indian version of a taco, minus the crispiness. By this time, parotta was to salna what pav is to bhaji — an inseparable combination. A salna is gravy of some kind — usually chicken or mutton — that you couldn't help but dunk your parotta in. If you're served up a parotta in Southern Tamil Nadu, there simply is no other way.

Salna is to parotta was pav is to bhaji — an inseparable combination.

The discovery of the Coin Parotta was thanks largely to migrant Sri Lankans, employed at the Tuticorin Port, who had by then invented the famed Ceylon Parotta and introduced it to Tamil Nadu. Chennai’s legendary Buhari restaurant still serves Ceylon Parotta to perfection, with its distinctive features — a glistening crust, a generous coating of egg and plenty of stuffed mutton — proudly on display. Make no mistake: the Lankans definitely took the parotta a few notches higher, thanks to the Ceylon Parotta.

The famed Ceylone Parotta is made of flour, eggs and a mutton stuffing.

With all this fanfare, you couldn’t help but take South India’s favourite and send it offshore. That's exactly what the South Indian diaspora did while settling down in Malaysia. And that’s how the Roti Canai came to be. Never touch a classic, they say. The Malaysian Tamils listened, and the Roti Canai is still a fitting tribute to the Parotta in its truest and original form — flaky, coiled flatbread served with mutton gravy. Sometimes, versatility can take a backseat.

