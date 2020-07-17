  • SENSEX
How the parotta became South India's favourite flatbread

Updated : July 17, 2020 11:28 PM IST

Perhaps the best-known variant of the Parotta is Kerala's Malabar Parotta — usually made of flaky refined or unrefined flour with a whole lot of coconut oil.
A hundred and fifty kilometres South, in Tuticorin, port workers in the 1980s added their own twist to the parotta. Coin Parottas became its new cousin.
The discovery of the Coin Parotta was thanks largely to migrant Sri Lankans, employed at the Tuticorin Port, who had by then invented the famed Ceylon Parotta.
