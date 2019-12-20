#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

How the Gahilote Sisters are lighting sparks of joy through storytelling

Updated : December 20, 2019 06:52 PM IST

Every year since 2010, Rachna organises the Ghummakkad Narain - Travelling Literature Festival, under the aegis of UNESCO.
Another festival that the sisters have organised annually since 2010 is Kathakar, India’s only oral storytelling festival.
The second sister, Prarthana has conceptualised, directed and filmed the CoHear digital concerts of her husband, celebrated singer and musician Mohit Chauhan.
How the Gahilote Sisters are lighting sparks of joy through storytelling
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV