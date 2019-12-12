Unwind
How a mega fire spread toward Sydney
Updated : December 12, 2019 11:40 AM IST
The bushfires grew to become one huge mega-fire, burning over 3,000 square km of land.
Smoke and flying ash have covered Sydney for most of the past week, turning the daytime sky orange, obscuring visibility and prompting commuters to wear breathing masks.
