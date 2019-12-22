High school coach portrayed in 'Remember the Titans' dies
Updated : December 22, 2019 03:33 PM IST
Boone, the Virginia high school football coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans,” died Wednesday after battling cancer.
Boone guided TC Williams High School to a state championship while navigating the early days of desegregation.
