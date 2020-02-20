#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
He’s back: Wake up — Facing a Machiavellian moment

Updated : February 20, 2020 02:46 PM IST

In his book, 'Machiavelli: The Art of Teaching People What to Fear', French historian Patrick Boucheronin investigates the protean nature of Machiavellian thought to sharpen our understanding of the present.
Writing of The Prince’s ultimate distillation – that what matters is the end, not the means – Boucheron attempts a defence that, one could argue, rests on semantics.
