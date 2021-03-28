Here's the story behind how Holi got its name

Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours, is a Hindu festival that marks the arrival of spring. It falls on the full moon night (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Phalgun. It's celebrated on two consecutive days – Chhoti Holi, which is also known as Holika Dahan, followed by Rangwali Holi.
On the first day of Holi, people burn a pyre to celebrate the story of Holika -- a demoness in Hindu Vedic scriptures, who was burnt to death with the help of god Vishnu -- and the next morning celebrate it with colours, called Dhulandi.