Here's the story behind how Holi got its name

Updated : March 28, 2021 06:52 PM IST

Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours, is a Hindu festival that marks the arrival of spring. It falls on the full moon night (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Phalgun. It's celebrated on two consecutive days – Chhoti Holi, which is also known as Holika Dahan, followed by Rangwali Holi.

On the first day of Holi, people burn a pyre to celebrate the story of Holika -- a demoness in Hindu Vedic scriptures, who was burnt to death with the help of god Vishnu -- and the next morning celebrate it with colours, called Dhulandi.