Here is what people miss about workplace

Updated : December 28, 2020 01:10 PM IST

A WeWork year-end survey reveals that office parties, tea breaks, street food treats, meetings and even their office chairs, top the list of what people missed most about their workspace while hustling from home.
An extra cautious and apparent behaviour toward safety and hygiene is what every respondent in the post-pandemic world will be indulging in.
More than 40 percent missed the local tea stall.
