If you were addicted to PUBG during the lockdown and are clueless about what to do now that the game is banned in India, we've got some suggestions for you. No, looking for alternatives is not one of them. Remember, moving on the right way is important. So here's a list of suggestions that will help you not just move on, but be productive in the process:

Do that one thing you 'never found time' for

We all have that one thing we would love to do but almost never find time for. Some may have photography on this list while some may want to learn to drive. Some may want to learn an instrument while some would want to learn a form of dance. Find the one thing that you've always desired to do and pursue. It's now or never!

Take a course

If you are a student and don't have regular classes online, there are several courses available online to pursue a new hobby. Platforms like FutureLearn provide several options including courses to improve professional portfolio as well as pursue a new hobby. You can earn professional or educational accreditation by completing these courses.

Read books

If you aren't a habitual reader, this is the time you can use to develop reading as a habit. "A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies . . . The man who never reads lives only one.” – George R.R. Martin

Start a blog

Wish to write a masterpiece one day? Now is the time to start working on it. Maintaining a blog would help you sharpen your writing skills and build your network. As Robert Kiyosaki said: “The richest people in the world build networks. Everyone else looks for work.”

Learn a language

Talking about building a network, learning a language certainly helps there! How? There's a wide selection of YouTube videos and online tutorials.

Learn to cook

Well, it will take a while until things normalize and we start eating outside food as we did earlier. So why not pick a recipe book and start experimenting? You may go wrong in initial attempts, but chances are you will soon be cooking all the dishes you loved from the menu of your favourite restaurant.

Workout and yoga