HBO orders new 'Game of Thrones' series as it scraps another

Updated : October 30, 2019 12:32 PM IST

"House of the Dragon" will take place 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon before it ended its eight-season run in May.
The new series will be based on Martin's book "Fire & Blood" and will tell the story of House Targaryen.
