Harry Potter removed from Tennessee Catholic school library
Updated : September 03, 2019 09:26 AM IST
A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school's priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.
In an email obtained byÂ The Tennessean , the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville's St. Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the US and Rome who recommended removing the books.
Catholic Diocese of Nashville superintendent Rebecca Hammel said Reehil has the final say at his school.
