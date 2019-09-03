Unwind

Harry Potter removed from Tennessee Catholic school library

Updated : September 03, 2019 09:26 AM IST

A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school's priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.

In an email obtained byÂ The Tennessean , the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville's St. Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the US and Rome who recommended removing the books.