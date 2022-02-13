Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes and quotes to send to your partner

Valentine’s Day is here and so is the dilemma surrounding that perfect message you want to send to your partner. Love can be expressed in myriad ways, from little things you do to acknowledge your partner’s sacrifices to loud and bold gifts and expressions like a gift. However, never underestimate the power of words and how they can touch a person’s heart. If you find yourself struggling to write that perfect message, fret not, because we have curated a list of some heartwarming wishes that you can send to your Valentine.

Take a look:

It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. I hope you accept and cherish my love for you. Happy Valentine’s Day.

I never liked Valentine's Day, but then I met you and I understood what it was all about. So let’s celebrate the festival of love together for years to come.

You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Hope we make each other happy like this. Happy Valentine's Day!

Ever since I met you, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you.

You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for me and for us. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

You are my best friend, my partner, and my soulmate and I am grateful that you choose to spend your life with me.

I can't think of anyone to whom I'd rather be celebrating Valentine's Day than a friend and a partner like you. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day.

To my best friend this Valentine's Day, I couldn't ask for someone who loves and supports me more than you do.

The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love with each other. Happy Valentine's Day.