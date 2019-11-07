Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: Tracing the South Indian actress' long and glamorous path to fame

Whenever you see Anushka Shetty run into the arms of a handsome man as she so brazenly does in Singam — the film that catapulted her to superstardom in South Indian cinema — you get the feeling that something is terribly wrong. Why is the actress, an embodiment of voluptuous sexiness that the Tamil and Telugu people regularly fall for, mooning after the hero? Shouldn’t it be the other way around -- the hero should be wooing her with flowers and chocolate, right? This mystifying factor has over the years contributed to Anushka’s stunning success.

We haven’t really seen Anushka make us cry or laugh. Her emotional expressions are subtle, perhaps a bit too much. We aren’t supposed to take Anushka seriously like the way we take, say, Kangana Ranaut, and we don’t. But Anushka has been around for an astonishing 14 years and now is probably time to decode her a bit.

Move to Kollywood

And, we are doing it as the actress crosses a milestone. On November 7, 2019, Anushka turns 38. Well, Happy Birthday!

Here’s how her career began: After making her debut alongside Nagarjuna in Super (2005), it took Anushka just a year to make the move to Kollywood by starring with Madhavan in Rendu. Aptly the film was ‘officially’ produced by Kushboo, who had enthralled a previous generation of film-goers like no one else before. This critic saw Rendu, which was a horrible flop. Director Sundar C rarely gets his comedy wrong, but he did in this one, and the picture was anything but a tedious watch. Unfortunately, this critic doesn't even remember Anushka’s role in the movie as one might suspect did a large cross-section of the audience.

Disappointed, perhaps, with her debut in Kollywood, Anushka stuck to roles in Telugu cinema, until her breakthrough with Singam in 2010. Anushka plays Kavya Mahalingam, the daughter of a rich industrialist (Nasser), who falls head over heels in love with Suriya, a brave cop. Like most of Hari’s films, Singam is also a masala entertainer that is very often — and frustratingly so — not logical at all. However, the film grossed more than Rs 100 crore worldwide and spawned two more sequels. A fourth ‘Singam’ movie may be in the works.

Anushka became a star overnight. Nobody mistook her for a great actress, but she was a resplendent dancer blessed with a certain desirability — and that carried her through. Besides, she has the sweetest of smiles, doesn’t she? When she plays Kavya, it doesn’t look like she is interpreting a difficult role. Even in 2009’s critically acclaimed Telugu horror flick Arundhati in which Anushka played dual roles including the titular one, she seems to breeze through her without hassles.

A string of critical and box office successes

The actress followed this with a string of critical and box office successes such as Deivathirumagal, Vaanam, Thaandavam, Irandam Ulagam and the Bahubali films. She went on to win the Kalaimamani award given by the Tamil Nadu state government. She is also a recipient of the prestigious Nandi award, TN state awards for best actress and Filmfare South awards.

Anushka’s forwardness in the movies is not a turn off for her male-centric fandom. She seduces men at will, but could also hold them at bay. In the Bahubali franchise, Prabhas plays shy to Anushka’s obvious allure; in Singam, she is the shy one till Suriya takes notice of her; in the hit film Vettaikaran, Vijay is the strong male to her vulnerable female.

Women, on the other hand, wanted to be Anushka, even as men wanted to be with her. It wasn’t as if Anushka didn’t have competition; she did. Nayanthara, Samantha and Trisha were all racing to the top post even as Anushka hung on for dear life. But, to her credit, she never seemed desperate. On the contrary, she seemed to enjoy the roles she had chosen.

But, in many ways, Anushka was severely handicapped. Her magnetism always stood in the way of her critical acclaim. Even in the most serious of movies — like say, Deivathirumagal, — Anushka, who needed to be more mother than girlfriend, came across as a sex symbol. She was not an absurd failure, but her performance was not complete either. Critics seldom took her seriously, but the actress has plans to change all that.

Lately, as her appearance in the Bahubali franchise, Rudhramadevi and Size Zero indicate, Anushka is choosing roles at will, favouring the meatier ones. Her latest venture is Nishabdam, which is being made in four languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindu and, surprise, surprise, English.

What next

At one point — in a moment that quickly, quietly dissipated — Anushka captured the collective imagination of the people in two states and was numero uno. She was also rumoured to be the best paid actress of her generation.

Anushka Shetty was born Sweety Shetty in Puttur, Karnataka, on November 7, 1981. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore. She is known to be calm, rooted person who does meditation and practises yoga. She has confessed in interviews that her overnight success in filmdom was not what she expected.

It looks like Anushka is now trying to do the last of her “meaningful” roles before she is relegated to being cast as a supporting actress — read mother or older sister. The frightening number of being 40 (she is already 38) now looms large before her very eyes.

What will she make of the rest her career? At this point, she is taking almost a year to finish a movie. Will this strategy work? I can’t wait to find out.