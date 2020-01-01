Unwind
Happy 2020: Waitress gets Rs 1.5 lakh tip
Updated : January 01, 2020 03:33 PM IST
The restaurant bill was $23, but the tip at a small-town restaurant in Michigan was much larger.
Danielle Franzoni, the waitress, is a single mother who was living in a homeless shelter a year ago.
