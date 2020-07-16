Hagia Sophia controversy: This Netflix series captures its transition from church to mosque in 1453

Earlier this week, Turkish president Recep Erdoğan signed a decree that ordered the re-conversion of the world-famous Hagia Sophia into a mosque. The place of worship was built in 537 BC and served as both: cathedral of the Greek Orthodox Church and a Roman Catholic cathedral, before being captured by the Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II in 1453, at the historic fall of Constantinople.

From then till 1935, the Hagia Sophia was not only a mosque, but the centrepiece of a historical and prophetic conquest involving brave and daring military strategy by Mehmet II in 1453. That story was the subject of Rise of Empires: Ottoman released by Netflix earlier this year. The docudrama is gritty, boasts of superior production quality, sublime cinematography and as is the case with most of Netflix’s documentaries, very informative. It also makes for engaging re-watching in the context of the recent events in Turkey.

Story of Mehmet’s Military Cunning

In parts, the limited series retells the story of Sultan Mehmet II (played by Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu) and his lifelong obsession with capturing Constantinople — then a Byzantine fortress that has remained impregnable for nearly 1,500 years. Rise of Empires also chronicles the complex relationship Mehmet shared with his father, Murad II (Tolga Tekkin) from childhood to early adulthood. The docudrama's broader narrative however is set in 1453, two years after Mehmet was crowned as Sultan of the Ottomans, after the death of Murad II. The docudrama is narrated by Charles Dance (known for his role as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones) whose easily recognisable voice shepherds the plot through all six episodes.

In its largely linear narrative, interspersed with several flashbacks, Rise of Empires begins with Mehmet’s preparations to mount a siege on the walled city of Constantinople, ruled by Constantine XI (Tommaso Basili). It captures the sultan’s image of being well ahead of his time, by pioneering the use of the Basilica, a powerful canon designed for the siege at a time when canons were still new to warfare.

Rise of Empires details in delightful detail, Mehmet's military cunning, even documenting how the Turks surpassed the Byzantine naval blockade by transporting their ships through land, in order to attack Constantinople's well fortified inland waterway, the Golden Horn. It details his military rivalry with Constantinople’s mercenary-general, Giovanni Giustiniani (Birkan Sokullu), an acrimonious equation with vizier, Zaganos Pasha (Ushan Çakır), and a heartwarming relationship with stepmother, Mara Brankovic (Tuba Büyüküstün) . In a nutshell, the docudrama is a tribute to Mehmet as a military visionary. He is at the heart of its narrative, and rightly so.

The Hagia Sophia Angle

Some of the best scenes in Rise of Empires, however, are reserved for every time Mehmet speaks of his plans to conquer Constantinople and take the Hagia Sophia. The show's crowning moment comes during the final battle sequence, when Mehmet exhorts his troops to fight on, while quoting the Quranic prophecy: "Verily you shall conquer Constantinople. What a wonderful leader will he be and what a wonderful army will that army be!" Drama and plot are Rise of Empires' highpoints, and there is no let up on either front.

There is also ample reference in the show, to Mehmet taking the prophetic Red Apple for himself. He describes a dream in great detail to his members of his court where he walks into the Hagia Sophia and picks up the Red Apple. For long, theologians and historians have referred to the Red Apple as a symbol of domination in the context of Constantinople. One of the most breathtaking scenes in the series comes just before the fall of Constantinople, when the Hagia Sophia is at the centre of a breathtaking phenomenon, signalling the impending conquest of the place of worship.