  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Hagia Sophia controversy: This Netflix series captures its transition from church to mosque in 1453

Updated : July 16, 2020 11:07 PM IST

Rise of Empires also chronicles the complex relationship Mehmet shared with his father, Murad II (Tolga Tekkin) from childhood to early adulthood.
Some of the best scenes in Rise of Empires, however, are reserved for every time Mehmet speaks of his plans to conquer Constantinople and take the Hagia Sophia.
Watch Rise of Empires for its historical accuracy, majestic cinematography, well scripted plot, and simply because each character is a work of art.
Hagia Sophia controversy: This Netflix series captures its transition from church to mosque in 1453

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Q1FY21 earnings preview: Consumer goods companies continue to see weak earnings, worsened by lockdown

Q1FY21 earnings preview: Consumer goods companies continue to see weak earnings, worsened by lockdown

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit dips 4.35% to Rs 54.23 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 profit dips 4.35% to Rs 54.23 crore

OVL, OIL Mozambique gas project secures $14.9 billion debt to finance $24.1 billion LNG project

OVL, OIL Mozambique gas project secures $14.9 billion debt to finance $24.1 billion LNG project

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement