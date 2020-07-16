Unwind Hagia Sophia controversy: This Netflix series captures its transition from church to mosque in 1453 Updated : July 16, 2020 11:07 PM IST Rise of Empires also chronicles the complex relationship Mehmet shared with his father, Murad II (Tolga Tekkin) from childhood to early adulthood. Some of the best scenes in Rise of Empires, however, are reserved for every time Mehmet speaks of his plans to conquer Constantinople and take the Hagia Sophia. Watch Rise of Empires for its historical accuracy, majestic cinematography, well scripted plot, and simply because each character is a work of art. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply