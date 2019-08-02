Haan, judgmentall hoon

Now this film asks me a question: judgmental hai kya? Normally, I wouldn’t be. I mean, movies come and go, movies run or flop, but my opinions are never solicited. This new film, however, has kindly asked me a question and I must reply.

First of all, please don’t address me in Hinglish. Like most people I'm bilingual, even multilingual, but usually opt for one language or another. The two Ls at the end of the first word in Judgmentall Hai Kya distract me too -- why not three Ls? And why is there no question mark in the end of that title?

Second of all, if I needed a crash course in mental illness, I would google. Not throw around jargon or exclaim loudly like people did in black and white films, ‘doctor sa’ab, mujhe kuch dikhayee nahi deta!’ as if blindness was a hospital prank.

Third of all, if I started a story with a couple dying in so bizarre a manner I would be ready to be judged. Then if I go on to never reference the parents, or have them reborn as roaches, or have relatives casually surface abroad, or bung in a play with all kinds of desperate connects to the plot, I would just go judge myself, to misquote Justin Bieber.

Fourth of all, I would think twice before patting myself on the back just because I found a child who looks like the lead actress to play her in the flashback. Little Bobby and big Bobby book-end the film between themselves but the latter is in every frame and the former, like all the other characters in the film, shrinks screen time to suit the main star.

Fifth of all, I would have asked the background musicians to take a bio break now and then. The jarring and suggestive cymbals and bongo drums and banshee wails and death rattles and heavy breathing distract viewers from the carefully mismatched couture of Kangana Ranaut. The musicians needed to decide beforehand if they were going for funny or creepy.

Sixth of all, that run-up to the climax, which incidentally everyone saw coming. To suddenly and abruptly see Rajkummar Rao dressed in different religions and playing with fire, literally, because… because… oh, well, because the script-writer likes to keep things hot, is disorienting. But the good news is that everything has been screeching up to a crescendo so far and the leaping flames just add to the general cacophony.

Finally, I would hesitate to end the film with the main protagonist cat-walking down a photogenic bridge with – I kid you not – all the voices in her head as so many people in fancy dress. There she goes grinning broadly, giving us no clue as to how on earth can this be construed as a happily ever after. Since watching Aparna Sen’s 15 Park Avenue where voices in the head of the character played by Konkona Sen are so realistically delivered to the audience, Kangana Ranaut’s mirth seems misplaced.

And when I hear she just bought herself a Mercedes car and that the film is grossing crores, which includes the money I paid to buy my ticket… Damn right I’m judgmental.

Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.