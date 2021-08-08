Greek firefighters battle huge wildfires as situation worsens

Wildfires rampaged through Greek forests for yet another day threatening homes and triggering more evacuations a day after hundreds of people were plucked off beaches by ferries in a dramatic overnight rescue. (AP Photo) Wildfires rampaged through Greek forests for yet another day threatening homes and triggering more evacuations a day after hundreds of people were plucked off beaches by ferries in a dramatic overnight rescue. (AP Photo)

A firefighting helicopter approaches a lake to load water, as it participates in an operation against, a wildfire in northern Athens. (AP Photo)

A man and woman enjoy the sea as a huge cloud of smoke, is seen in the background, fills the horizons at sunset over the island of Evia, where catastrophic wildfires continue to burn. (AP Photo)

Three large wildfires churned across Greece on Saturday, with one threatening whole towns and cutting a line across Evia, the country's second-largest island, isolating its northern part. (AP Photo)

Burned forest is seen next to houses after a wildfire in the Thrakomacedones area, in northern Athens. (AP Photo)