Goverdhan Puja, Annakoot Mahotsav draw lakhs to Braj area

Updated : October 29, 2019 11:38 AM IST

The holy Goverdhan hill, is the focus of celebrations as lakhs of pilgrims perform parikrama and take a holy dip in the Mansi Ganga, in the centre of the town.
People all over Braj, in Mathura, Agra, Bharatpur, even Delhi, performed the Goverdhan Puja with great enthusiasm and devotion.
Goverdhan Puja, Annakoot Mahotsav draw lakhs to Braj area
