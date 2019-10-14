Google honours Belgian physicist who brought cinema to life
Updated : October 14, 2019 11:11 AM IST
Born in Brussels on October 14, 1801, Plateau was one of the first persons to demonstrate the illusion of a moving image.
Plateau invented the phenakistiscope -- the first device to give the illusion of a moving image.
