Golf, champagne breakfast and mountain flights: How Mount Everest is being redefined for the luxury traveller

Everyone you meet in Nepal has an earthquake story, the one that devastated the country in 2015. In Kathmandu Square, where each fallen piece of heritage is being painstakingly restored with Chinese money, Dhanvi Chetri, who runs a small café, talks about how not a single building stood untouched after that dark day. “They (the restorers) had to reclaim what was left and rebuild every little bit. But I think they are doing a good job; it has started to look like what it once was.”

Everyone also has an Everest story. There are, of course, stories about the treacherous trails across the range, the brave Sherpas and the summiteers. But, increasingly, there is another story: Of golf, champagne breakfast and mountain flights on the sublime Everest mountain range. Nepal’s entrepreneurs have quietly been creating luxury infrastructure to attract travellers beyond the trekkers, the mountaineers, the backpackers. Of the 1,173,072 foreign tourists who visited Nepal in 2018, most were there to trek through the range or summit Everest. Admittedly, a lot of its tourism economy is anchored on the mountaineers and climbers.

Champagne breakfast at Kongde Ri.

“But Nepal is tightening its rules and requirements for climbing permits. There is no choice; the terrain is increasingly difficult, there are a lot of avalanches, not to forget what the summiteers leave behind as they shed weight on the top,” a Nepalese army officer, who cannot be named for security reasons, told me. His base in Kathmandu was being used for a flight over the Everest for a golf championship, at which the army chief was meant to be the chief guest. The army has been lobbying with the government to tighten permit rules because the avalanches regularly kill both summiteers and Sherpas.

Nawang Sherpa, who I met over a cup of tea in a café in Patan Square, talks about how the gear-carrying, trail-blazing community are rebelling against the brutally exploitative industry, their sadness visible, and how overcrowding is keeping the ‘real mountaineers’ away, leaving Everest to those seeking thrills, adventure and personal glory.

The way out, Nepal believes, is to attract another set of travellers to Everest: the high-paying luxury travellers. The blend is enticing. There is golf on temporary turfs built in the right season (in October, when the weather clears), helicopter rides and flights over the soulful mountain region, and the aforementioned champagne breakfast.

Every year, Baahrakhari Media, a local media house, hosts a golf championship on Mount Kongde Ri in the Solukhumbu district, at a height of 13,943ft, from where the Bhote Koshi River looks like a sliver of ice slicing through beautiful rhododendron forests and yak pasture lands; the V-shaped steep ridges on the northern edge is a patina of ice floes. The Kongde peak base camp is from where mountaineers climb through glaciers and steep rocky faces to approach the summit of the Everest peak.

To the backdrop of craggy mountains, stands Yeti Mountain Home (YMH), the highest luxury lodge in the world with rich, lustrous Sherpa Khumbu-style cottages and modern comforts. Experts lay out a temporary one-hole golf course close to the hotel while Yeti sets up a lavish breakfast. Travellers get to Kongde via a helicopter flight, either from Kathmandu or Lukla, a small Himalayan settlement at 9,833ft. The helicopter takes off from Kathmandu to the Tenzing-Hillary Airport at Lukla, said to be among the world’s most dangerous ones, surrounded by steep terrain, with a short runway perched on a mountain shelf.

From Lukla, a special AStars (Ecureuil AS350) chopper, manufactured in France and particularly well-suited for the mountainous terrain, takes off for Kongde; it is considered one of the safest helicopters to take on the trickiest mountain ranges, where wind speeds can touch 60 to 80 km/h (on the peak, the army officer tells me, the winds often blow at 200 km/h). They say mountains have a mind of their own, so the weather can get bad any time and often, flights get delayed for hours or even cancelled.

Baahrakhari Media has been organising the golf championship for over two years now. But there is more to Everest than the trekkers, summiteers and golf. Specialised luxury touring companies offer trips to both Kongde Ri and Namche Bazaar. Expect to pay $5000+ for a four-to-five-hour tour. But then, if your itinerary includes flying at really high altitudes and eating breakfast on top of the world, no amount is big enough. The chopper first flies up-close to the four tallest peaks in the region — Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu and Everest, and then lands for about 15 minutes (that is how much an un-acclimatised traveller can bear) at the Base Camp in Kalapathar, a 10-metre tall ‘hill’ at 18,000ft, from where the view of the three-sided pyramidal peak of Mount Everest is the clearest. The chopper takes off to YMH at Kongde Ri, or to Hotel Everest View deep within Sagarmatha National Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site, at 13,000ft.

Kongde Ri valley.

Both layout long tables of pure indulgence: White-tablecloth, a meal of eggs with bacon and sausages, croissants, jam made from Nepalese fruits, and Moët & Chandon, served by a team of Sherpas. And yet, what I will remember the most are the views, the closest one can get to Everest without climbing it. Some travel companies such as Remote Lands offer an experience that is far more bespoke. In December 2017, they had flown down chefs from Noma, the two-Michelin-star restaurant in Copenhagen and London’s Ledbury for a pop-up at the Mount Everest base.

A more adventurous luxury tour to the Everest range includes flying to Lukla, then walking and trekking through several Sherpa villages in deep valleys for over three days, stopping at monasteries; at Thamo, the birthplace of the record-breaker Ang Rita Sherpa, who has climbed the Everest umpteen times, some of them without oxygen; over the Bhote Kosi River; trekking to Sumdur Peak to a 300-year-old monastery, to ultimately reach Kongde after a more leisurely forest trek in the evening. The next morning is the treat of the champagne breakfast with the lofty Himalayan peaks as companions.

The mountain flight over the Everest range

Equally enticing is the mountain flight offered by Nepal’s Buddha Air, where travellers can view a part of the Everest range from a distance of just 20 miles. The airline flies a 19-seater Beechcraft 1900, with the flight no. U4102, every day at 6 am from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport. The flight I took early one morning was delayed due to weather conditions. Within seconds of take-off, it ascended high up the Himalayan range, as the concrete that defines the Kathmandu landscape eased out into icy glaciers, mountain lakes and the most amazing range of peaks I have ever seen at such close quarters.

The flight lasts an hour and every passenger is assigned a window seat; it takes a round trip so people on both sides can view the entire range of 20 of the highest peaks in eastern Nepal — among them, the Langtang Lirung at 23,000ft, a mountain as spectacular as any of the famous Khumbu giants; the Gauri Shankar at an elevation of 23,405ft, much more well known to Indians because of its association with Lord Shiva and Gauri, a manifestation of Parvati, near Rolwaling Himal on the Tibetan border; right up to Sagarmatha ⁠— ‘The Goddess of the Sky’, the native name of Mount Everest (in 1865 the mountain was renamed in honour of the Surveyor General of India, Sir George Everest, but the locals still refer to it by its original name), at 29,029ft, its pyramidal peak covered that day by soft clouds. From here, the Everest looks like a secluded, glorious mountain that takes indomitable spirit to climb, with none of the problems increasingly being associated with it.

Somewhere along the route, the crew opens the door of the cockpit and invites passengers within, to enjoy a 360-degree view of the range from the pilot’s window. “This is literally a bar-headed goose’s view of the soulful mountains,” the captain tells me. Incidentally, the bar-headed geese are known to fly over heights of more than 23,000ft and are a common sight for those summiting. The snow swathes of the peaks are speckled with brown of the rock in some places and the green/red of rhododendron forests in others; deep valleys, ice floes, icy rivers and pine trees are part of the rich landscape. From the height of 29,000ft, the rivers look like markings on a map, their green blending with the brown of the earth.

These are journeys of a lifetime; an Everest Experience certificate at the end of the flight will remind me that I had once flown only 20 miles above the world’s most mystical peaks that combine religion, spirituality, adventure and gorgeous landscapes into a seamless whole.

Deepali Nandwani is a journalist who keeps a close watch on the world of luxury.