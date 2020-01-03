#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Travel

Golf, champagne breakfast and mountain flights: How Mount Everest is being redefined for the luxury traveller

Updated : January 03, 2020 12:46 PM IST

Niche tour companies offer golf on temporary turf, flights over the world’s highest peaks, a stay at luxury lodges and champagne breakfast to the view of the lofty mountains.
The Buddha Air mountain flight grants views of the white mountains of the Everest range from 20 miles above. 
Golf, champagne breakfast and mountain flights: How Mount Everest is being redefined for the luxury traveller
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV