Golden Globe Awards 2020: List of key winners

The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5.Following is a list of key film nominations:
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“1917”“The Two Popes”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
“Rocketman”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Christian Bale - “Ford v Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas - “Pain and Glory”
Adam Driver - “Marriage Story”
Jonathan Pryce - “The Two Popes”
Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”
Cynthia Erivo - “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan - “Little Women”
Charlize Theron - “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger - “Judy” BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Daniel Craig - “Knives Out”
Roman Griffith Davis - “Jojo Rabbit”
Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Eddie Murphy - “Dolemite is My Name”
Taron Egerton - “Rocketman” BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Awkwafina - “The Farewell”
Ana de Armas - “Knives Out”
Beanie Feldstein - “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson - “Late Night”Cate Blanchett - “Where’d You Go Bernadette”
Bong Joon Ho - “Parasite”
Sam Mendes - “1917”
Quentin Tarantino - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Martin Scorsese - “The Irishman”Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Tom Hanks - “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino - “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci - “The Irishman”
Anthony Hopkins - “The Two Popes”
Brad Pitt - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Annette Bening - “The Report”
Margot Robbie - “Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez - “Hustlers”
Kathy Bates - “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern - “Marriage Story”
“Frozen 2”
“The Lion King”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4”“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“The Farewell” - China
“Les Miserables” - France
“Pain and Glory” - Spain
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” - France
“Parasite” - South Korea
“Beautiful Ghosts” - “Cats”
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” - “Rocketman”
“Into the Unknown” - “Frozen 2”
“Spirit” - “The Lion King”“Stand Up” - “Harriet”
Big Little Lies
"The Crown"
"Killing Eve"
"The Morning Show"
"Succession" BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”“The Politician”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Kit Harington, “Game Of Thrones”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Ben Platt, “The Politician”
Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming A God In Central Florida”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
"Catch-22"
"Chernobyl"
"Fosse/Verdon"
"The Loudest Voice""Unbelievable"